Passengers can now opt for Self Baggage Drop at Delhi Airport. Know what it is

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Monday said that it has introduced Self-Baggage Drop (SBD) facility at Terminal-3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport. The facility allows passengers to check in their own baggage without aid from an airport staff. The facility was introduced to streamline the baggage drop-off process, reducing the wait time for passengers by 15-20 minutes. Self-baggage drop facility at Delhi airport(Twitter/DDNews)

The process involves two steps:

Passengers can generate their boarding passes and baggage tags at the Self Check-In kiosk after which they can proceed to the SBD facility, where they will scan their boarding pass and load their baggage onto the designated belt.

The baggage will then be automatically transferred to the sorting area of the airport and onto the aircraft.

A total of 14 self-baggage drop machines have been installed at the terminal among which 12 are fully automated and two are hybrid. The initial calibrated weight for each machine is set at 120 kgs.

This facility is located at Check-in Row – P of the Terminal and is available for domestic passengers. Passengers who have international travel itineraries can avail of this facility post mandatory approvals from authorities.

Airlines allowing passengers to benefit from the facility:

Presently those travelling in Indigo can make use of the facility. Five other airlines including, Vistara, Air India, British Airways, Air France, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines are expected to allow the usage of this facility in the coming time.

"DIAL has been working relentlessly towards maximising passenger experience at the Delhi airport through various digitisation and automation initiatives. The Self-Baggage Drop facility aims to make the passengers self-reliant while at the same time reduce the time taken for baggage processing significantly...," DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

