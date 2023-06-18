35-year-old man booked for converting Muslim woman to Hinduism in Dehradun

Dehradun: A 35-year-old man has been booked under Uttarakhand’s anti-conversion law for allegedly coercing a 26-year-old Muslim woman into converting to Hinduism in Dehradun, police said on Saturday.

(Representational image)

According to the police, the accused, identified Rajendra Panwar, a resident of Jogiwala in Dehradun, also converted forcefully the woman’s two sons — aged eight and three — last week.

A case under relevant sections of the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Nehru Colony police station on June 15, a senior police officer said.

“Our investigation into the matter is underway,” Nehru Colony police station in-charge Lokendra Bahuguna said. “No arrest has been made yet.”

