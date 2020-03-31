Haryana man burns himself while using hand sanitiser in the kitchen

india

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 11:10 IST

A 44-year-old man from Rewari, Haryana was brought to a private hospital in Delhi on Sunday night after he sustained a 35% burn while using hand sanitiser in the kitchen. He suffered burn injuries to his face, neck, chest, abdomen, and both hands after his kurta caught fire.

With the threat of Covid-19 infection people have been increasingly using hand sanitisers, which contain up to 70% alcohol and are highly flammable. Doctors from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, who are treating the patient, have warned people against using sanitisers near open flames.

“The patient was at home, sanitising his phone and keys, etc., while standing in the kitchen. His wife was cooking nearby. Some of the sanitiser must have fallen on the kurta, which caught fire from the cooking gas. With people using sanitisers for everything these days, this should serve as a warning that they not use it in the kitchen or wherever there is an open flame,” said Dr Mahesh Mangal, chairman of department of plastic and cosmetic surgery at the hospital.

“These sanitisers have high alcohol content and are highly flammable. People should also ensure that their hands have dried before entering the kitchen,” he said.

The patient will be kept under observation for five to seven days before doctors decide on the course of treatment.

“We will observe him for about five days and then decide whether he will need skin grafting,” said Dr Mangal.