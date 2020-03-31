e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Haryana man burns himself while using hand sanitiser in the kitchen

Haryana man burns himself while using hand sanitiser in the kitchen

With the threat of Covid-19 infection people have been increasingly using hand sanitisers, which contain up to 70% alcohol and are highly flammable. Doctors from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, who are treating the patient, have warned people against using sanitisers near open flames.

india Updated: Mar 31, 2020 11:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Delhi Police personnel offer hand sanitizer to a migrant worker (Photo used for representational purpose only)
Delhi Police personnel offer hand sanitizer to a migrant worker (Photo used for representational purpose only)(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

A 44-year-old man from Rewari, Haryana was brought to a private hospital in Delhi on Sunday night after he sustained a 35% burn while using hand sanitiser in the kitchen. He suffered burn injuries to his face, neck, chest, abdomen, and both hands after his kurta caught fire.

With the threat of Covid-19 infection people have been increasingly using hand sanitisers, which contain up to 70% alcohol and are highly flammable. Doctors from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, who are treating the patient, have warned people against using sanitisers near open flames.

“The patient was at home, sanitising his phone and keys, etc., while standing in the kitchen. His wife was cooking nearby. Some of the sanitiser must have fallen on the kurta, which caught fire from the cooking gas. With people using sanitisers for everything these days, this should serve as a warning that they not use it in the kitchen or wherever there is an open flame,” said Dr Mahesh Mangal, chairman of department of plastic and cosmetic surgery at the hospital.

“These sanitisers have high alcohol content and are highly flammable. People should also ensure that their hands have dried before entering the kitchen,” he said.

The patient will be kept under observation for five to seven days before doctors decide on the course of treatment.

“We will observe him for about five days and then decide whether he will need skin grafting,” said Dr Mangal.

tags
top news
Delhi govt orders filing of FIR against Nizamuddin Mosque event organisers
Delhi govt orders filing of FIR against Nizamuddin Mosque event organisers
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
What we know about Nizamuddin mosque congregation: 10 points
What we know about Nizamuddin mosque congregation: 10 points
Covid-19: India’s FY21 outlook bleak, economy to enter slow lane
Covid-19: India’s FY21 outlook bleak, economy to enter slow lane
Indian govt’s app has some coronavirus myth-busters for you
Indian govt’s app has some coronavirus myth-busters for you
India-bound 2020 Honda City passes crash test with flying colours
India-bound 2020 Honda City passes crash test with flying colours
US coronavirus death toll rises past 3,000, over 1.6 lakh Covid-19 cases reported
US coronavirus death toll rises past 3,000, over 1.6 lakh Covid-19 cases reported
COVID-19 survives on masks; Nizamuddin sealed & more: Top 5 stories from HT
COVID-19 survives on masks; Nizamuddin sealed & more: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news