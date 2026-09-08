Man claiming to be PMO official, 'bodyguard' with gun arrested in Mumbai ahead of Modi's event

A man who claimed to be an official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), along with an armed man who said he was his bodyguard, was arrested in Mumbai while allegedly trying to enter the venue of an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said on Tuesday.

Vadodara, Sep 08 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event, in Vadodara on Tuesday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo) (DPR PMO)

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Bandra Kurla Complex Police said in a statement that the man, identified as Rohan Parekh, claimed to be a PMO official and attempted to enter the venue using the identity.

Ahead of the Prime Minister's programme, security personnel deployed at the venue checked his documents and became suspicious. During the inquiry, the PMO identity card allegedly found with him was also deemed suspicious.

He was later taken into custody along with another man who was carrying a gun and claimed to be his bodyguard, police added.

In a statement, Mumbai Police clarified that the incident, which took place at Jio World Plaza on Monday, has no connection with Modi's event in Mumbai on Tuesday. An FIR has also been filed into the incident, cops added.

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