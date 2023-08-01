Tripura man sentenced to 20 yrs in jail for raping step-daughter, 12, last year: Police

AGARTALA: A 35-year-old man who was caught last year for raping his 12-year-old step-daughter has been handed down a 20-year jail term by a Tripura court, police said on Tuesday.

The girl later told her mother about the incident (File Photo)

A sessions court in West Tripura district, Agartala, on Monday convicted and sentenced the accused to rigorous imprisonment for a period of 20 years, a police statement said.

The police statement said the convict was accused of raping his step-daughter when her mother went to hospital on July 1, 2022. The girl later told her mother about the incident. The mother filed a complaint against her husband at the West Agartala Women Police Station.

Apart from imprisonment for 20 years, the court has also ordered the convict to pay a ₹30,000 fine failing which he will be imprisoned for another six months.

