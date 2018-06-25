Man creates fake Twitter account of brother-in-law, threatens to blow up Guwahati

A man in Assam’s Nagaon district who wanted to take revenge on his wife’s family for filing a case of cruelty against him, created a fake Twitter account in his brother-in-law’s name and posted controversial messages from it, including threatening to blow up Guwahati.

Ikramul Haque, who runs a small computer shop in Dhing in Nagaon, was arrested on Sunday. He had morphed the photo of his brother-in-law Jakir Hussain, and using his name, created a fake account @ChannelJakkir, Nagaon SP, Shankar Raimedhi said.

Haque had threatened a bomb blast in Guwahati on August 15, Independence Day, and posted communally sensitive comments against the ongoing National Register of Citizens exercise, among other things.

Haque is married to Hussain’s sister, who has moved to her parents’ house after accusing him of torturing her.

“There is a case against Haque in Dhing police station for torturing his wife,” Raimedhi said.

Police had earlier apprehended Hussain from his village Jamoguri in Nagaon, but from the tweets, which clearly gave away his name and address, and preliminary investigation, it was apparent that he was not the culprit. It is then that the police got to Haque and apprehended him and remanded him to police custody.

Earlier, in Barpeta in lower Assam, Jyotish Nath, a trader, was arrested after he posted pro-Pakistan comments from the Facebook account of his Muslim neighbour. The incident had led to communal tension in Sorbhog town in Barpeta.