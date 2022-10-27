Man dead, seven injured after LPG cylinder explodes in Hyderabad

A person died, and seven others sustained injuries after a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exploded at his residence in the Doodh Bavi area near Chilkalguda in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Narayana Swamy (50). “Seven others belonging to three families residing in the same building suffered burn injuries,” Chilkalguda inspector of police G Naresh told HT.

Though the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, Naresh said it was prima facie found that the cylinder exploded due to leakage of gas. “There is no evidence of any short circuit,” the inspector said.

The explosion was so intense that the entire portion of Swamy’s residence was razed to the ground, while at least seven houses surrounding Swamy’s residence also suffered damages, he said, adding that there were no injuries to anybody in the adjacent houses.

On receiving information, the police and fire department officials rushed to the spot and took up a rescue operation. “Narayan Swamy, who was badly injured, succumbed at Gandhi Hospital while undergoing treatment. Seven others were admitted to the hospital, and their condition is stable,” Naresh said.

The police have registered a case of an accident and are investigating.

