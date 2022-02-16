Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man detained for trying to forcibly enter NSA Ajit Doval's house
Man detained for trying to forcibly enter NSA Ajit Doval’s house

The person’s identity has been withheld by the police. He went to Doval’s residence in a car and tried to get in as security guards deployed there eventually stopped him
National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval. (HT Photo/File)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 01:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained a man from Karnataka for trying to forcibly enter National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval’s house in New Delhi, people aware of the matter said.

The person’s identity has been withheld. He went to Doval’s residence in a car and tried to get inside as security guards deployed there eventually stopped him. “He is not giving coherent answers. We are questioning him. He does not appear to be of a sound mind,” said a Delhi Police officer, who asked not to be named.

Doval is a former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief and one of the most-guarded officials in the country. Police said IB will be among the agencies that will question the man.

The Delhi Police have been on high alert since an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found outside the Ghazipur fruit market last month. The IED was later destroyed through a controlled explosion.

