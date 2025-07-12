Man dies by suicide after firing at girlfriend in Rajasthan's Kota

A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself after firing at his girlfriend in this district, police on Saturday said. A case has been registered in connection with the matter and further investigation is on to unearth the truth, said police.(Representational Photo)

The incident took place around 10 pm on Friday when the couple was riding a scooter near Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve office under R.K. Puram Police Station area, they said.

This followed a scuffle that broke out between the man, identified as Karan Gurjar, a native of Kaithuntown in Kota district, and his girlfriend, identified as Purva Sharma (29), a resident of Dadabari area in the city, police said.

The woman, an advocate by profession, was shot in the back of her head by the man in a fit of anger following which she collapsed on the spot, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manish Sharma.

Presuming that his girlfriend is dead, the man shot himself dead, he added.

A person travelling in his car saw the couple lying on the road critically injured and informed police following which they reached the spot and rushed the two to a nearby hospital here.

Karan was declared brought dead and Purva, who suffered critical injuries, was operated upon on Saturday, police said.

Circle Inspector Mahendra Maru told PTI that the deceased man was a history sheeter.

Karan was married, but his wife had left him a few months ago, said Maru, adding he was, therefore, in a relationship with the injured woman.

The circle inspector said that the body of the deceased was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination on Saturday morning.

A case has been registered in connection with the matter and further investigation is on to unearth the truth, he added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290