Man dies by suicide, names wife in note

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Jan 29, 2025 09:08 AM IST

The wife, a private school teacher, had filed for divorce and allegedly demanded ₹20 lakh as alimony

A 40-year-old man died allegedly by suicide a day before a local court was scheduled to hear his divorce petition, police said on Tuesday, adding that the deceased accused the wife of harassing him that forced him to take the action.

The family members of the deceased have also accused the woman of having an extramarital affair, which played a significant role in the breakdown of their marriage. (Representational image)
The family members of the deceased have also accused the woman of having an extramarital affair, which played a significant role in the breakdown of their marriage. (Representational image)

Ashoknagar police inspector Kiran Kumar said: “The deceased, who had been living separately from his wife, reportedly left a suicide note alleging continuous harassment and mental anguish caused by her.” The couple had been living separately for past seven to eight months.

The wife, a private school teacher, had filed for divorce and allegedly demanded 20 lakh as alimony. In his suicide note, the man accused her of wanting his death. The deceased’s family have also accused the woman of having an extramarital affair which played a significant role in the breakdown of their marriage. They claimed that her financial demands, coupled with her mental harassment, pushed him to take the extreme step.

Kumar said: “We have registered the case against the woman under BNS Section 108 (abetment to suicide) and are investigating all aspects, including the allegations of harassment and infidelity. The exact reasons behind his death will be confirmed only after a detailed probe.”

