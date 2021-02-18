Man dies of heart attack while playing cricket in Pune district

A 47-year-old man died of a heart attack while playing cricket at Junnar in Pune district on Wednesday, health officials said.

The man was identified as Babu Nalwade. A video showing Nalwade collapsing on the ground while standing at the non-striker's end went viral.

Officials said the incident took place during a local tournament organised near Jadhavwadi village. Following the incident, Nalwade was taken to a private hospital by fellow players. “However, he was declared brought dead," said an official from Narayangaon police station.

An autopsy confirmed that he suffered a heart attack, the official said