Man distributes rat poison-laced capsules at Mumbai Muharram procession to cause 'mass harm', arrested

A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to cause ‘mass harm’ by distributing rat poison-filled capsules disguised as painkillers during a Muharram procession in Mumbai.

The accused had procured 50 kg of zinc phosphide and 30,000 empty capsules, which he allegedly filled over the past 15 days while staying in Mumbai.(PTI/Representative)

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The Mumbai Police said the accused was distributing capsules containing zinc phosphide, a rodenticide, a type of pesticide specifically formulated to kill rodents, such as rats, mice, squirrels, and beavers. According to the Mumbai Police, a major tragedy has been averted with his arrest.

As per a report in Deccan Herald, the man is indentified as Faiyaz Premji, who is 39 years old and is a resident of Pune.

The accused had procured 50 kg of zinc phosphide and 30,000 empty capsules, which he allegedly filled over the past 15 days while staying in Mumbai, reported news agency ANI.

Police said he planned to distribute the capsules disguised as painkillers. Since his arrest, investigators have recovered 14,900 capsules and are searching for the remaining capsules and chemicals.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused has confessed to the crime. The case came to light after a man identified as Salman fell ill with vomiting and stomach pain after consuming one of the capsules. Police were alerted to the incident, traced the suspect, and arrested him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused has confessed to the crime. The case came to light after a man identified as Salman fell ill with vomiting and stomach pain after consuming one of the capsules. Police were alerted to the incident, traced the suspect, and arrested him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Around 4 am, a man named Salman fell ill with vomiting and stomach pain after consuming one of those capsules. Linking the case, police traced and arrested the suspect. He confessed it was a conspiracy to target the procession and cause mass harm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Zone-I, Jayant Meena, said, according to ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Around 4 am, a man named Salman fell ill with vomiting and stomach pain after consuming one of those capsules. Linking the case, police traced and arrested the suspect. He confessed it was a conspiracy to target the procession and cause mass harm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Zone-I, Jayant Meena, said, according to ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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The police said that it is investigating if there is any foreign link to this incident and whether more people are involved.

"Due to the alertness of the Mumbai Police, a major tragedy and possible mass casualty were averted. So far, 14,900 capsules have been seized, while the remaining capsules and chemicals are still being traced. The accused, who runs a paint business, sourced the chemicals through his trade and ordered the empty capsules online. His foreign travel links and possible associates in Mumbai are also being investigated," he added.

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