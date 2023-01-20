Man dragged on car’s bonnet for over 1 km in Bengaluru

A woman dragged a man over the bonnet of her car for over a kilometre in Bengaluru’s Jnana Bharathi Nagar following an argument on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Ullal Main Road. The CCTV footage of the incident has also gone viral on social media, showing a man struggling to stay put on the SUV driven by a woman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said an argument broke out between the woman, identified as Priyanka, driving a Tata Nexon, and Darshan S (29), who was in a Maruti Suzuki Swift, after the two cars had a minor collision.

Darshan registered a complaint with the police alleging that the woman hurled expletives when he confronted her and kept driving.

Also Read: Patient carried on makeshift stretcher for 10 km in Bengaluru

“I tried to block the car. I sat on the car’s bonnet to stop her. However, she kept driving. She drove the car at high speed and recklessly for at least 3-4 kilometres, even after I begged her to stop. I would have died if I had fallen,” Darshan said in the complaint to the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on the complaint, police booked Priyanka, her husband Pramod, and one Nitish under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, the woman’s husband filed a counter-complaint alleging that Darshan followed their car and stopped it on Ullal Main Road.

According to Pramod, Darshan along with four-five people verbally abused them manhandled his wife and threatened them.

He said, “While we were going to the police station, the person following us jumped on the car’s bonnet. We got scared and we drove away. Some people followed us and we stopped the car near Sankalpa hospital,” he added.

Based on Pramod’s complaint, the police have registered a case against Darshan and three others under different sections of the IPC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}