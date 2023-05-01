Man falls into vessel of boiling rasam in Tamil Nadu, succumbs to burns

A 21-year-old man died of burn injuries after he accidentally fell into a cauldron of hot rasam in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, police said on Monday.

Man died on April 30 without responding to treatment.(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim is a college student who was working part-time in a catering firm. He was serving food to guests at a marriage function last week when the incident had occurred, they said. The man fell into the cauldron which had boiling rasam meant to be served to the guests.

ALSO READ: BJP functionary killed in TN, nine surrender

The victim was admitted to a government hospital in the city with serious burns. He died on April 30 without responding to treatment. A case has been booked and investigation was on, they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON