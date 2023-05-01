Man falls into vessel of boiling rasam in Tamil Nadu, succumbs to burns
Man dies after falling into vessel of boiling rasam in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.
A 21-year-old man died of burn injuries after he accidentally fell into a cauldron of hot rasam in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, police said on Monday.
The victim is a college student who was working part-time in a catering firm. He was serving food to guests at a marriage function last week when the incident had occurred, they said. The man fell into the cauldron which had boiling rasam meant to be served to the guests.
The victim was admitted to a government hospital in the city with serious burns. He died on April 30 without responding to treatment. A case has been booked and investigation was on, they added.
