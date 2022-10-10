‘Desi fortune cookies?’ Man finds ‘yellow paper’ in train samosa, IRCTC replies…

In a bizarre incident, an Indian Railways passenger found a “mysterious yellow paper” in a samosa, which he claims was served inside the train by the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation).

Sharing a picture of the samosa on Twitter, the passenger wrote from an unverified account: “I am on the way to Lucknow today 9-10-22 I bought one Samosa to eat.. Some portions taken and lastly this is inside it... Pls look at the yellow paper inside the samosa... It's served by the IRCTC pantry person in the Train No. 20921 Bandra Lucknow train.... Started train 8-10-22."

In another tweet, Aji Kumar said, “This Samosa served IRCTC pantry provided in Train No. 20921 Bandra bound Lucknow weekly exp. started on 8-10-22..I bought it 9-10-22 morning around 10:15 AM....I salute IRCTC for the food served to the passengers.”

There have been several instances of people finding weird things in their food, including cockroaches and lizards - the recent incident of the ‘chit-like’ yellow paper reminded the internet of China’s popular fortune telling cookies. “IRCTC is trying to introduce their own fortune cookies with an Indian twist!,” a social media user wrote as the tweet started doing rounds on the internet. Another user called it “8th wonder of the world,” while several others demanded “full investigation.”

Meanwhile, the IRCTC responded to Aji Kumar saying, “Sir, inconvenience regretted. Kindly share pnr and mobile no in DM."

