Home / India News / Man flashes Korean blogger in Jodhpur, held for harassment

ByRitu Maria Johny
Apr 18, 2023 07:05 PM IST

Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Maliwal condemned the alleged harassment of the Korean blogger in Jodhpur and demanded strict action.

Jodhpur police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly harassing a Korean blogger in Rajasthan. Visuals shared on social media showed a man following the girl, who was shooting a video of herself, before flashing his private parts. The girl can be seen shouting and running away from the man in the video.

Visuals shared on social media showed a man following the girl, who was shooting a video of herself, before flashing his private parts. (Twitter)

After the video went viral online, police took cognisance of the matter and took the accused into police custody. Jodhpur East DCP Amrita Duhan, in a statement to news agency ANI, said, “A woman foreign tourist blogger had put up a post on her social media that a man had sexually harassed her in Jodhpur. Taking cognizance of this information, we identified the man and arrested him.” She added that the arrested man’s medical examination will be conducted soon.

Reacting to the video, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal condemned the ‘disgusting’ act and said that she will be writing to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to take strict action in the matter.

She wrote, “Just came across this video of a Korean vlogger who posted a video of her being sexually harassed in Jodhpur. This is extremely disgusting and shameful. People like these are spoiling the image of our great country. Am writing to Shri@AshokGehlot51 to take strongest action!”

Last December, a South Korean YouTuber was sexually harassed by two men in Mumbai's Khar. Anger over the sexual assault erupted after a 60-second video of the YouTuber, who was filming a live video on social media at the time, showed a man grabbing her hand.

The accused - identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari from Bandra - were sent to police custody for 24 hours after their arrest.

She later acknowledged the police had been quick to react and that she intended to return to India at some point despite this episode.

