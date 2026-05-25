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Man gets double death penalty for sexual assault, murder of TN student; CM Vijay hails verdict

The breakthrough in the case for the police came from a windmill camera that captured a suspicious two-wheeler near the scene of crime.

Published on: May 25, 2026 09:14 pm IST
PTI |
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A POCSO court here on Monday handed a double death penalty to a man for the sexual assault and murder of a class 12 girl student in this district.

Actor and TN CM Vijay said that Justice has been delivered very quickly within three months of this heinous incident. (PTI)

M Breetha, judge of Second Additional District Court, delivered the verdict within 77 days of the incident and after forensic evidence confirmed the involvement of the suspect Dharma Muneeswaran, 38, of Rajapandi Nagar in Tuticorin.

The victim, a student from Vedanatham village in Vilathikulam was reported missing on March 10 and her body was found the next day amidst shrubs near her house. She had gone behind a shrub to attend to nature's call, police said.

The breakthrough in the case for the police came from a windmill camera that captured a suspicious two-wheeler near the scene of crime.

Also read | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay permits theatres to run 5 shows per day for new films in 1st week; fans thrilled for Jana Nayagan

There was political outrage following the death of the girl. Police filed the chargesheet within 20 days of the occurrence of the crime and the suspect was produced before the trial court on April 5.

 
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Home / India News / Man gets double death penalty for sexual assault, murder of TN student; CM Vijay hails verdict
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