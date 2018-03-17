 Man gets life imprisonment for raping 90-year-old woman | india news | Hindustan Times
Man gets life imprisonment for raping 90-year-old woman

india Updated: Mar 17, 2018 18:05 IST
The judge sentenced the accused to life imprisonment while terming his act as inhuman. (HT file photo )

The district court on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 90-year-old woman in 2015.

Vishnu Krishna Nalawade (53), a resident of Naganwadi in Bhudargad tehsil, allegedly raped the bed-ridden woman, who lived in his neighbourhood, on March 4, 2015.

The court examined nine witnesses during the trial and their testimonies proved crucial, public prosecutor Amruta Patole said.

Judge Aditi Kadam sentenced Nalawade to life imprisonment while terming his act as “inhuman”, the prosecutor said.

