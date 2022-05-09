Man given life imprisonment for abducting, killing 6-year-old stepson

Bhabua: A session’s court on Monday awarded rigorous life imprisonment to a man for kidnapping and killing his six-year-old stepson.

The court also awarded 10 years RI for kidnapping the minor and slapped a penalty of ₹15,000 and an additional six months imprisonment if he failed to deposit the amount. All the sentences will run concurrently, additional public prosecutor (APP) Sanjay Kumar Sharma said.

The court of 9th additional district and session’s judge Prabhat Kumar Shrivastava found accused Rajdhani Sharma of Dulahara village under Chand police station limits guilty of kidnapping and killing his stepson Aditya Vishvakarma on March 29, 2021.

According to the case registered by his wife Rina Devi, she had two children, son Aditya Vishvakarma and daughter Shivani Kumari from her first husband Rajan Sharma of Dildarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. The marriage did not work out due to continuous domestic violence and she returned to her parents’ house in Bharkhar village near Mohania.

After the accused agreed to keep her two children like his own, she married him in 2019. But she was again subjected to domestic violence and her husband also used to assault her son. She left the house and went back to her parents in 2020.

On March 29 last year, on the day of Holi, the accused came to her home and abused and assaulted her.

The accused lured the six-year-old boy on the pretext of giving him money and chocolates and took him away without the knowledge of the mother or her family.

When the child did not return till late evening, the woman got suspicious and tried to contact her husband on the phone but the latter did not take calls.

The mutilated body of the child was found lying in the wheat fields outside the village on April 1 morning and a case of kidnapping and murder was registered with the Mohania police station against the accused on the same day, APP Sharma said.

