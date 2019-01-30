Man gives triple talaq to wife over phone allegedly for reaching 10 mins late

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah has alleged her husband gave her the triple talaq over the phone for not coming back home on time, weeks after the contentious bill that makes the Muslim practice of instant divorce a penal offence was passed in the Lok Sabha.

The woman said she promised her husband that she will return home within 30 minutes, according to news agency ANI.

“I went to my mother’s house to see my ailing grandmother. My husband told me to return within half an hour. I was late only by 10 minutes. He then called me on my brother’s mobile number and uttered “talaq” thrice. I was completely shattered by his move,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

The woman also accused her in-laws of beating her as her family was not able to meet their demands of dowry at the time of their wedding.

“They beat me at times when I am home. I also had an abortion because of their moves. My family is very poor which is why they were unable to give anything to my husband’s family,” she said, according to ANI.

The woman has sought the government’s help in the matter. “Now, it is the responsibility of the government to provide justice to me or else I will commit suicide,” she said.

Area officer of Aliganj Ajay Bhadauriya said they will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take the necessary steps to resolve it.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 27 during the Winter Session, criminalises the practice and classifies triple talaq as a cognisable and non-bailable offence, with three years’ imprisonment and a fine. The bill is pending in the Rajya Sabha.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 10:29 IST