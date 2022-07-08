Man gunned down in South Delhi's Govindpuri

A 45-year-old Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employee was shot dead by two unidentified men in front of his wife and son in south Delhi’s Govindpuri area on Wednesday night. Police have filed a case but no arrest has been made as yet.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Esha Pandey identified the victim as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of the transit camp in Govindpuri.

Police said they received a call around 9.20pm from a hospital, which informed them that a patient was brought there under the guise of an accident, but doctors suspected it to be a case of murder. A police team at the hospital found out that Sanjeev, his wife Geeta and their eight-year-old son were going home on his two-wheeler when two people came from the rear and shot him.

“The family had purchased food from a market in Fateh Singh Marg. They were returning home and when they reached Depaliya School, two people on a motorcycle came from the rear and shot him near the right shoulder,” Pandey said.

Sanjeev, Geeta and the child fell on the road while his assailants fled the spot. Sanjeev was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Geeta, 37, said her husband worked with the DTC for over 20 years and they were married for 14 years. “A few days ago, he said someone at work had threatened to kill him. When I asked him more about it, he told me not to worry and that he’ll handle the situation. I suspect that this threat may have something to do with my husband’s murder,” she said.

Pandey said a case on charges of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway. “Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused. The motive for the murder will only be known after the arrest,” a senior officer said.

