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Man, 22, held after encounter in Lucknow for killing 32-year-old live-in partner

Bhola Rajput was arrested after police said he fired at a team trying to stop him. He is accused of killing his 32-year-old live-in partner Radha.

Updated on: Sep 30, 2026, 14:15:15 IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 22-year-old man identified as Bhola Rajput was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of his 32-year-old live-in partner Radha, whose body was found on Kanpur road on September 16, following an encounter with Krishna Nagar police in which he suffered a bullet injury to the leg.

According to police, Bhola was riding a scooter when a police team tried to stop him. (HT/File representative image)
According to police, Bhola was riding a scooter when a police team tried to stop him. (HT/File representative image)

“A resident of Nandauha village in Unnao, Bhola was carrying a 25,000 reward. He was traced during a checking in Duda Colony area of Vijaynagar, ” said DCP South MD Mushtaq.

Also Read: Man killed live-in-partner after she pressured him for marriage: Cops

SHO, Krishna Nagar, Pradhyuman Kumar Singh said: “Radha was pressuring Bhola to marry her and had threatened to file a rape case against him. On the night of the incident, both were drunk and an argument broke out over the issue, which led to the killing.”

According to police, Bhola was riding a scooter when a police team tried to stop him. He allegedly attempted to flee, fell from the scooter and subsequently fired at the police team. Police said they fired in self-defence, injuring him in the leg.

“A .315-bore country-made pistol, one empty cartridge, one live cartridge and the scooter allegedly used in the crime were recovered,” DCP Mushtaq said. Bhola was admitted to Lok Bandhu Hospital for treatment, he added.

Also Read: Delhi man killed live-in partner over pressure of marrying, say police

On the night of September 15, Radha was allegedly attacked with bricks and stones on the head at Narayanpuri in Krishna Nagar. Her mother subsequently lodged a complaint, following which a murder case was registered and three police teams were formed to trace the accused.

 
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