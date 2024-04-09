 Delhi man killed live-in partner over pressure of marrying, say police | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Delhi man killed live-in partner over pressure of marrying, say police

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2024 08:35 PM IST

According to the authorities, Tailor strangled the woman after she began pressuring him to marry her.

A day after a 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner and stuffing her body inside an almirah, police officials revealed on Tuesday that Vipul Tailor killed his partner due to the pressure of marrying her.

The accused had a history of criminal cases, with as many as 10 prior cases registered against him. (File)
The accused had a history of criminal cases, with as many as 10 prior cases registered against him. (File)

According to the authorities, Tailor strangled the woman after she began pressuring him to marry her, PTI reported.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

As per police investigation, Tailor had a history of criminal cases, with as many as 10 prior cases registered against him. These include charges of attempted murder, as well as violations of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act.

Delhi Police told PTI that even the victim had at least three cases registered against her in Surat, Gujarat, under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh, speaking to PTI, said, that the two met in Surat at the victim's spa and then moved to Delhi and started living together. The couple was living in Dwarka's Rajapuri area.

Tailor transferred 7 lakh to the victim for buying a flat in Delhi. Subsequently, she began demanding more funds to cover the house's instalments and to marry her. Allegedly, in response to this pressure, he killed her.

As per PTI, the police pursued Tailor across three states — Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat — covering a distance of almost 1,400 kilometres over five days only to arrest him in Udaipur.

On April 4, the victim's father Mustakim couldn't reach his daughter and hence approached the police. He was scared that Tailor, who had been living with his daughter for nearly two months had killed her.

The DCP said, “When our team entered the flat, Rukhsar alias Riya, was found in a sitting position inside a large wardrobe with sliding doors. Superficial wounds and strangulation marks were evident on her body, suggesting resistance. Household items were strewn across all three rooms, indicating a struggle. Inquiry revealed that the deceased had been cohabiting with her friend Vipul.”

The police reviewed CCTV footage and discovered that the accused had departed the couple's house around 9 pm in his vehicle. Then, he was observed crossing the Sohna-Mumbai expressway toll plaza. “A police team was dispatched to pursue the car. The team trailed Vipul's car from Delhi to Udaipur. Despite Vipul's attempts to mislead by changing routes, the team persisted for 48 hours until an accident occurred, resulting in Vipul sustaining injuries.”

He added, “The team continued the pursuit, ultimately apprehending him. He was in an injured condition.”

— With inputs from PTI

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi man killed live-in partner over pressure of marrying, say police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On