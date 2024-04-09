Delhi man killed live-in partner over pressure of marrying, say police

A day after a 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner and stuffing her body inside an almirah, police officials revealed on Tuesday that Vipul Tailor killed his partner due to the pressure of marrying her. The accused had a history of criminal cases, with as many as 10 prior cases registered against him. (File)

According to the authorities, Tailor strangled the woman after she began pressuring him to marry her, PTI reported.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

As per police investigation, Tailor had a history of criminal cases, with as many as 10 prior cases registered against him. These include charges of attempted murder, as well as violations of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act.

Delhi Police told PTI that even the victim had at least three cases registered against her in Surat, Gujarat, under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh, speaking to PTI, said, that the two met in Surat at the victim's spa and then moved to Delhi and started living together. The couple was living in Dwarka's Rajapuri area.

Tailor transferred ₹7 lakh to the victim for buying a flat in Delhi. Subsequently, she began demanding more funds to cover the house's instalments and to marry her. Allegedly, in response to this pressure, he killed her.

As per PTI, the police pursued Tailor across three states — Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat — covering a distance of almost 1,400 kilometres over five days only to arrest him in Udaipur.

On April 4, the victim's father Mustakim couldn't reach his daughter and hence approached the police. He was scared that Tailor, who had been living with his daughter for nearly two months had killed her.

The DCP said, “When our team entered the flat, Rukhsar alias Riya, was found in a sitting position inside a large wardrobe with sliding doors. Superficial wounds and strangulation marks were evident on her body, suggesting resistance. Household items were strewn across all three rooms, indicating a struggle. Inquiry revealed that the deceased had been cohabiting with her friend Vipul.”

The police reviewed CCTV footage and discovered that the accused had departed the couple's house around 9 pm in his vehicle. Then, he was observed crossing the Sohna-Mumbai expressway toll plaza. “A police team was dispatched to pursue the car. The team trailed Vipul's car from Delhi to Udaipur. Despite Vipul's attempts to mislead by changing routes, the team persisted for 48 hours until an accident occurred, resulting in Vipul sustaining injuries.”

He added, “The team continued the pursuit, ultimately apprehending him. He was in an injured condition.”

— With inputs from PTI