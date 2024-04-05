Delhi woman's body found in almirah, live-in partner booked

The body of a 26-year-old woman was found stuffed in an almirah at a house in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Thursday. The matter came to light after the victim's father approached the police on Wednesday after he was unable to contact her for a few days.(Getty Images/ Representational image)

The harrowing episode unfolded when the father of the victim, alarmed by his inability to reach his daughter for several days, approached the authorities on Wednesday, seeking intervention.

Upon receiving a distress call at 10:40 pm on Wednesday, a team from Dabri police station rushed to the woman's house in Dwarka's Rajapuri area.

“Upon entering the flat, the body of the woman was found in the almirah of a room. The crime scene was inspected by the crime team and FSL,” a senior police official said.

The victim's father suspects her live-in partner's role behind the murder.

The woman had been residing with her live-in partner, Vipin Tailor, in a rented accommodation for approximately one and a half months before the grim discovery.

According to the grieving father, the victim had expressed fear for her life in recent conversations, citing instances of physical abuse inflicted by her live-in partner.

The police officer said the body has been transferred to DDU Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

"Efforts are underway to locate the accused, Vipal Tailor, who is a native of Surat in Gujarat," the officer said.

"Based on the statement of the complainant, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused," he said, adding that police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras in the area to find out the crime sequence.

