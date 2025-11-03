Bengaluru man stabs partner to death for urging him to marry her: Report

A woman aged 40 years was fatally stabbed near Pillanna Garden in north Bengaluru’s K G Halli area on Friday, allegedly by a man she was in a relationship with. Police said the attack stemmed from a dispute after the woman urged him to marry her. The Bengaluru couple's secret relationship turned deadly when he rejected her marriage proposal, resulting in the fatal stabbing. (Representational image.) (Unsplash)

The victim was a divorcee working as a domestic help, and had been in a relationship with the accused, a 43-year-old married man. According to investigators, the two had been seeing each other secretly for some time. However, tensions grew when the woman began insisting that he leave his wife and formalize their relationship, a proposal he rejected, as per a report by news agency PTI.

Police said that on Friday, the man called the woman to meet him near Pillanna Garden, claiming he wanted to talk. During the meeting, an argument broke out, following which he allegedly attacked her with a knife, stabbing her several times before fleeing the scene.

Bystanders who witnessed the assault rushed to help and took the woman to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries shortly after, said the report. The accused was later traced and arrested by the K G Halli police, it added.

A murder case has been registered in this regard, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events and motive behind the killing. Further details are awaited as inquiries are in progress.

