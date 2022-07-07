Man held for molesting woman at Delhi's Jor Bagh station

Over a month after a 21-year-old woman was molested at the Jor Bagh Metro station, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the case.

Deputy commissioners of police (Metro and railways) Jitendra Mani and Harendra K Singh said the suspect, Manav Aggarwal, fled to Nepal after the incident and also applied for anticipatory bail. The suspect left on June 4 after extensive media coverage of the incident, the police said.

“He also applied for an anticipatory bail during that period,” Singh said.

The incident took place on June 2 at the Jor Bagh station on the Yellow Line. The victim, a 21-year-old law student, shared details of the incident on social media, after which police took cognisance of the matter and registered a case.

In a series of tweets, the woman said she was sitting on a train when a stranger sought her help to locate an address. After helping him, she got off the train and sat on a platform to book a cab. The man then approached her and asked about the address once again and flashed her.

