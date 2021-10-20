Uttar Pradesh man accused of stealing 25 lakh from police dies in custody

A man suspected to be involved in the theft of ₹25 lakh at Agra’s Jagdishpura police station allegedly died shortly after a police team took him to his residence to recover the cash, a police officer said.

Senior police superintendent Muniraj G said the suspect, Arun Kumar, was a sweeper, who would clean the station. He added Kumar confessed to stealing the money from the station’s maalkhana on October 17 and said the cash was at his home. “The police team took him along and went to his house... during the recovery, Kumar’s health deteriorated, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital...where he was declared brought dead.”

Kumar belonged to the Valmiki community, which cancelled the celebrations of Valmiki Jayanti on Wednesday in protest against his alleged custodial killing. Kumar’s family has demanded ₹1 crore compensation, a government job and action against guilty policemen.

Muniraj G said a case has been registered and based on Kumar’s post-mortem report and investigation, further action will be taken.

Vinod Allahabadi, a local resident, said there is much anger and grief among Valmikis. “We have called off all celebrations on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti and will not stop till justice is ensured.” He said in case the administration fails to meet their demand, the Valmiki community will go on a strike and stop all work.