Man ‘honey-trapped’ into sharing vital info on DRDO's drones with Pakistan's ISI; held

A man has been arrested in Gujarat's Bharuch district on suspicion of espionage for Pakistan's ISI, authorities revealed on Thursday. Identified as Pravin Mishra, the accused reportedly fell prey to a honey-trap orchestrated by an ISI operative, according to police. Mishra allegedly disclosed crucial details concerning drones developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Pravin Mishra, who worked for an organization collaborating with India's DRDO in Hyderabad, reportedly disclosed crucial details regarding drone development. (Pic for representation)

Mishra has been booked under section 123 (concealing with intent to facilitate a design to wage war) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the IT Act.

“CSL CID Crime mounted surveillance in a factory in Ankaleshwar near Bharuch, during which, we found a person called Pravin Mishra. His phone was checked, and based on the information we recovered from his phone, we filed a case against him under section 123 of the IPC, IT Act, and conspiracy offence,” Gujarat CID ADGP Rajkumar Pandian said at a press conference.

“The main accused, an ISI handler from Pakistan, identified herself as Sonal Garg. She told him that she was working at IBM Chandigarh. She honey-trapped one Pravin Mishra. She got Pravin Sharma to extract India's defence-related information,” he added.

Pandian said that Mishra's case is not isolated as the ISI has targeted numerous individuals associated with defence establishments. According to police, Mishra's position in an organisation collaborating with DRDO in Hyderabad made him susceptible to the trap.

“The honey-trappers target those working in or closely associated with defence establishments in the country. Pravin Mishra worked in Hyderabad in an organisation that, in turn, worked with DRDO. Pravin Mishra shared some vital information,” the official said.

"Apart from him, many other people working for defence establishments were also targeted. Pravin Mishra has been arrested. He has shared information on drones manufactured by the DRDO. The ISI handler even tried to install malware on Pravin Mishra's office server," he added.

Further investigation is underway.

With ANI inputs