Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Man hung upside down from tree and thrashed, 5 arrested
india news

Man hung upside down from tree and thrashed, 5 arrested

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday after which the five accused visible in the video were detained, police said.
Five people were arrested in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh for hanging a man upside down from a tree and beating him. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Raipur: A man was allegedly hung upside down from a tree and mercilessly beaten with sticks by five people, including a minor, in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, a video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday after which the five accused visible in the video were detained.

City Superintendent of Police, Bilaspur Kotwali, Shehil Sahu said that the accused identified as Manish Khare, Shivraj Khare and Janu Bhargav were taken into custody late on Friday evening, while Bhim Kesarwani and a 15-year-old boy were detained on Saturday.

Sahu said that the victim, Mahaveer Suryawanshi, a labourer, used to live in a village where the accused also stayed.

“On April 26, one of the accused allegedly spotted Suryawanshi trying to get into his house but Suryawanshi managed to escape. However, the next day, Manish caught him and handed him over to the police, claiming that he was trying to commit theft. Manish did not lodge a case against Suryawanshi, following which the police released him after issuing a warning,” Sahu said.

RELATED STORIES

According to Manish, Suryawanshi once again reached his house on Wednesday night and damaged his motorcycle parked outside and escaped. Enraged over this incident, Manish and the other four caught Suryawanshi and hung him upside down from a tree near a brick kiln. The accused then beat Suryawanshi with sticks which was recorded by a local villager,” said Sahu, adding that on Friday night the video went viral on social media.

“After we got the video, we launched a hunt for the accused and also registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other sections,” Sahu said.

Further investigation of the case is going on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP