Man killed in road crash in UP's Bareilly
PTI |
Man killed in road crash in UP's Bareilly
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said, Khushaliram, a farmer, was travelling to Bareilly city to sell his produce. He died on the spot in the accident, the SP said.
Police have sent the body for post-mortem and they are trying to identify the vehicle that hit the auto-rickshaw and arrest its driver.
Get Latest India News and Cyclone Michaung Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world