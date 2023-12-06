Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Man killed in road crash in UP's Bareilly

Man killed in road crash in UP's Bareilly

PTI |
Dec 06, 2023 05:45 PM IST

Man killed in road crash in UP's Bareilly

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said, Khushaliram, a farmer, was travelling to Bareilly city to sell his produce. He died on the spot in the accident, the SP said.

HT Image

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and they are trying to identify the vehicle that hit the auto-rickshaw and arrest its driver.

Get Latest India News and Cyclone Michaung Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP