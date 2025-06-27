Man killed in stabbing attack, his brother injured in Delhi

A man was stabbed to death and his brother injured after they were allegedly attacked by a group of people in Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said on Friday. The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Thursday, they said. Police said that one of them succumbed to injuries on the spot, while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition(Representational Image)

After getting a PCR call about the incident, a team rushed to the spot and found that the two brothers had been attacked with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified youths, a senior police officer said.

One of them succumbed to injuries on the spot, while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, he said. A crime team and forensic experts visited the scene in Delhi and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

Further probe is on to identify and trace the attackers, the police said.