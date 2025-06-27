Man killed in stabbing attack, his brother injured in Delhi
PTI |
Jun 27, 2025 01:37 PM IST
It was found that the two brothers had been attacked with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified youths.
A man was stabbed to death and his brother injured after they were allegedly attacked by a group of people in Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said on Friday. The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Thursday, they said.
After getting a PCR call about the incident, a team rushed to the spot and found that the two brothers had been attacked with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified youths, a senior police officer said.
One of them succumbed to injuries on the spot, while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, he said. A crime team and forensic experts visited the scene in Delhi and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.
Further probe is on to identify and trace the attackers, the police said.