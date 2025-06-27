Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Man killed in stabbing attack, his brother injured in Delhi

PTI |
Jun 27, 2025 01:37 PM IST

It was found that the two brothers had been attacked with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified youths.

A man was stabbed to death and his brother injured after they were allegedly attacked by a group of people in Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said on Friday. The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Thursday, they said.

Police said that one of them succumbed to injuries on the spot, while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition(Representational Image)
Police said that one of them succumbed to injuries on the spot, while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition(Representational Image)

After getting a PCR call about the incident, a team rushed to the spot and found that the two brothers had been attacked with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified youths, a senior police officer said.

Also read: Four held for stabbing 25-year-old to death in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh

One of them succumbed to injuries on the spot, while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, he said. A crime team and forensic experts visited the scene in Delhi and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said. 

Further probe is on to identify and trace the attackers, the police said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Man killed in stabbing attack, his brother injured in Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On