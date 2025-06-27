Four held for stabbing 25-year-old to death in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death and his friends were injured in a fight between two groups near the Transport Nagar in Punjabi Bagh on Sunday night, police said, adding four people have been arrested. Police said they scanned footage from over 250 CCTV cameras to identify the accused. (Representational photo)

Police said the victims were smoking in the vicinity of the accused, which led to a disagreement between them and snowballed into a fistfight. They identified the deceased as Durgesh Singh, and his friends as Narveer Singh, Kaptan Singh and Akash Kumar.

“The argument escalated into a fight and the accused, who were three to four in number, attacked them with a sharp object and the stones lying around. When the accused left, the victims found their friend Durgesh severely injured. They took him to hospital, where he was declared dead. Based on Narveer’s statement, a case was registered, and an investigation was initiated,” deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

The deceased, Durgesh, is survived by his parents, who live near Vikaspuri. Police said he worked at a shop and was out with his friends when the incident took place. He sustained injuries to his chest and head.

Police said they scanned footage from over 250 CCTV cameras to identify the accused. “Within three days, we identified the accused based on their movements in the area and with the help of informers. Raids were conducted and the accused were arrested from Ashok Vihar,” the DCP said.

The accused were identified as Himanshu Paswan, Deepak Pal, Parveen Singh and Md Nekat, all aged between 20 and 22.