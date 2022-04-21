Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Man kills 65-year-old at de-addiction centre in Narhe
Man kills 65-year-old at de-addiction centre in Narhe

Published on Apr 21, 2022 10:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A senior citizen was killed by a man at a de-addiction centre located in Narhe in the early hours of Thursday over use of abusive language.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Mohan Rathi, 65, a resident of Anubandhan society in Sinhagad road area while the accused was identified as Sanket Sunil Alhat, 24, a resident of Swaminarayan temple area in Narhe.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the owner of the centre who claimed that the two lived in the same flat run by the centre.

The elderly man allegedly abused the younger one regularly which enraged him. He (the accused) used a broken mirror glass to slash Rathi’s throat and then tried to pull it apart with his hands, according to the complaint.

“He was there for nine months and the older man was there for 11 months. On Wednesday night, Rathi said something to him over dinner that had made him angry. So, he woke up around 3am and committed the crime,” said Assistant police inspector Prashant Kanse of Sinhagad road police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sinhagad road police station.

