Man kills pet dog of woman for barking at him in Maharashtra, case registered

Published on Feb 01, 2023 03:02 PM IST

PTI

A man has been booked for allegedly killing the pet dog of a woman known to him at her residence after it barked at him in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when four persons, including two women and as many men, visited the residence of the woman in Naralibaug area.

As per the complaint, the female pet dog barked at one of the two men who picked up a spade lying nearby and hit her on the head. The dog died on the spot, it said.

After the incident, the four persons quarrelled with the complainant, following which a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including house trespass and the punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, in addition to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official said.

