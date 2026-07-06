Man kills wife with help of girlfriend, then flees to Nepal; arrested upon return

A 25-year-old man and his 38-year-old partner were arrested for allegedly killing his 22-year-old wife in Manesar and fleeing to Nepal, police said on Sunday.

The two were brought to Gurugram on Saturday and formally arrested. (Representational Photo/PTI)

According to police, the accused, residents of Manesar and Aurangabad village in Jhajjar, returned to India on June 30 and were apprehended near Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. They were brought to Gurugram on Saturday and formally arrested.

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Investigators said the husband spent a substantial amount on a hair transplant in Rishikesh and got both ears pierced to alter his appearance.

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How did the case unfold?

Police said the couple had married in February. The murder came to light on May 22 after the victim’s mother filed a missing person complaint at Manesar police station, alleging her daughter had disappeared a day earlier and suspecting the husband and his family. Within hours, police recovered the victim’s body from the bathroom of a rented house in Manesar with a gunshot wound to the head.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the rented accommodation belonged to the partner. “Both the accused had been in a relationship for nearly three years. On May 21, the husband allegedly lured the victim to the room and shot her dead. They then locked the house and fled,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the rented accommodation belonged to the partner. “Both the accused had been in a relationship for nearly three years. On May 21, the husband allegedly lured the victim to the room and shot her dead. They then locked the house and fled,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Both were remanded in five-day police custody. “Investigation is underway,” Turan added.