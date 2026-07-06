Dowry demands after ‘love' marriage, abuse, tiff over salary: Shocking claims in newlywed Delhi woman's death

Shocking allegations have surfaced in the mysterious death of a newlywed 28-year-old woman in Delhi's Lodhi Colony, with her family alleging repeated harassment and demands of dowry after what they said was a "love marriage". The police said they are verifying the allegations levelled by the deceased woman's family. (Hindustan Times/Representative Image)

Police on Sunday said that the woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances outside a government staff quarters -- the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) residential flats -- at Palika Kunj on Saturday evening. She was found in a critical state outside the government staff quarters, following which she was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where doctors pronounced her dead, HT reported earlier.

While the police have so far been unable to establish how the deceased reached the NDMC housing complex or what led to her death, her family has alleged that either she was murdered or was driven to her death due to the constant torture by her husband and in-laws.

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According to investigators, she is said to have fallen from the third floor of one of the buildings in the complex.

The 28-year-old woman had married a 30-year-old sales executive from Chhattarpur on April 24, 2026. Her in-laws reside in Pushp Vihar, while her family lives in Sangam Vihar.

Shocking allegations in newlywed woman's death Was going to husband's home: On Saturday, the woman had left from her mother's home for work. Around 6 pm that evening, she spoke to her mother, telling her she was on her way to her husband's home. But, she was found dead outside a government staff quarters in Palika Kunj, which is about 9-10 kilometres away from her husband's house in Pushp Vihar. Investigators said it is unclear as to why she went to the NDMC housing complex instead. They said that CCTV footage is being examined from the area, adding that residents of the area are also being questioned to retrace the woman's movements before death.

On Saturday, the woman had left from her mother's home for work. Around 6 pm that evening, she spoke to her mother, telling her she was on her way to her husband's home. But, she was found dead outside a government staff quarters in Palika Kunj, which is about 9-10 kilometres away from her husband's house in Pushp Vihar. Investigators said it is unclear as to why she went to the NDMC housing complex instead. They said that CCTV footage is being examined from the area, adding that residents of the area are also being questioned to retrace the woman's movements before death. A car and ₹ 10 lakh: While the case is yet to be declared a murder or a suicide, the deceased's family has alleged that she had been suffering repeated physical abuse and dowry demands from her husband and in-laws. The woman's uncle alleged that the family demanded a car and ₹ 10 lakh after the "love marriage." According to her uncle, the in-laws, despite knowing the family's financial condition, continued to demand money. "He (the husband) would beat her and harass her for dowry. We cannot believe she took her own life. Either she was murdered, or she was driven to this by the constant mental torture," her uncle added.

While the case is yet to be declared a murder or a suicide, the deceased's family has alleged that she had been suffering repeated physical abuse and dowry demands from her husband and in-laws. The woman's uncle alleged that the family demanded a car and 10 lakh after the "love marriage." According to her uncle, the in-laws, despite knowing the family's financial condition, continued to demand money. "He (the husband) would beat her and harass her for dowry. We cannot believe she took her own life. Either she was murdered, or she was driven to this by the constant mental torture," her uncle added. Husband wanted her entire salary: Since her father's death five years ago, the deceased woman had been her family's sole breadwinner, and she wanted to continue supporting her mother even after marriage. Her relatives have also alleged that her husband was initially against her working. However, he later began insisting that she give him her entire salary. Since she wanted to continue sending ₹ 5,000 per month to her mother, she frequently argued with her husband.

Since her father's death five years ago, the deceased woman had been her family's sole breadwinner, and she wanted to continue supporting her mother even after marriage. Her relatives have also alleged that her husband was initially against her working. However, he later began insisting that she give him her entire salary. Since she wanted to continue sending 5,000 per month to her mother, she frequently argued with her husband. Major fight day before death: The deceased's uncle further claimed that just a day before her death, she and her husband had a major fight over her salary and her wish to send money to her mother. Her uncle also expressed regret for not having taken her concerns seriously enough. "I regret that when she told us about the harassment, we asked her to adjust and return to her husband. We wish we had brought her back," he added.

The deceased's uncle further claimed that just a day before her death, she and her husband had a major fight over her salary and her wish to send money to her mother. Her uncle also expressed regret for not having taken her concerns seriously enough. "I regret that when she told us about the harassment, we asked her to adjust and return to her husband. We wish we had brought her back," he added. Brother thinks not a suicide: The deceased's younger brother believes that his sister "would never end her life," further fueling doubts over whether this was a suicide, a murder, or if there is some other truth. He demanded that the police register a case against his sister's husband and in-laws. While the husband refused to speak to the media, police said they are verifying the allegations levelled by the deceased woman's family, adding that the exact cause and circumstances of her death will be established after a postmortem examination and investigation.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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