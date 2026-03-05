Edit Profile
    Man rapes schoolgirl repeatedly over 6 months, extorts ₹50,000 by blackmailing her

    The accused, identified as Prathamesh Desai, a resident of Lokmanya Nagar in Thane, worked as a delivery partner for a local courier company.

    Published on: Mar 05, 2026 5:40 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    A 23-year-old man was arrested by the Vartak Nagar Police on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old schoolgirl multiple times over six months and extorting 50,000 from her through blackmail.

    The accused repeatedly threatened the girl to reveal details of their “relationship” to her parents unless she paid him money. (PTI file photo)
    The accused, identified as Prathamesh Desai, a resident of Lokmanya Nagar in Thane, worked as a delivery partner for a local courier company. Police said the victim and the accused lived in the same neighbourhood and were previously acquainted.

    According to investigators, between September 2025 and February 2026, Desai allegedly took the minor to isolated locations on several occasions and sexually assaulted her. Exploiting her fear and the fact that she came from an affluent family, he then began blackmailing her. He repeatedly threatened to reveal details of their “relationship” to her parents unless she paid him money.

    Senior inspector Pravin Mane of Vartak Nagar Police Station stated, “The accused molested the minor while simultaneously extorting funds by threatening to disclose their association to her family. Initially, the girl arranged payments by taking money from her parents and borrowing from friends to meet his escalating demands.” The ordeal continued until the victim, overwhelmed by the ongoing physical and mental abuse and mounting financial pressure, confided in her parents.

