Man sentenced to death for raping 5-yr-old

Jaipur A local court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) in Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday completed trial in a rape case in record 16 days and awarded death penalty to a 20-year-old man who had raped a five-year-old girl last month
By Jaykishan Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Jaipur A local court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) in Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday completed trial in a rape case in record 16 days and awarded death penalty to a 20-year-old man who had raped a five-year-old girl last month.

The entire process was completed in 26 days, police said.

While pronouncing the judgment on Wednesday, justice Sukesh Kumar Jain told the accused: “During the course of hearing, the court did not see repentance in your eyes. Your punishment could have been different had it seen the repentance in your eyes.”

The court also lauded the efforts of the Jhunjhunu police for its speedy investigation. “The investigation done by the police is an example of a very good investigation in which every evidence, including scientific, electronic and physical evidence were corroborated very well… it could be considered as an idol investigation. The senior officials of the police department should use this investigation as a case study,” the judgment read.

The statement of more than 40 witnesses was collected and around 250 documents were submitted as evidence, inspector general of police (Jaipur range) Hawa Singh Ghumariya said.

According to the police, the minor was playing outside her house with her cousins when she was abducted and raped on February 19. She was later found around 27 kilometres away from her home.

