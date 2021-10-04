Man shot by terrorists in Srinagar succumbs

A civilian, who was shot at by terrorists in Srinagar on Saturday, succumbed to injuries, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Sunday.

Mohammad Shafi Dar was injured after terrorists opened fire at him, at SD Colony Batamaloo area, on Saturday. The resident of Batamaloo area was rushed to SMHS hospital where he succumbed to injuries at night, police said.

“His funeral has also concluded,” a police official in Srinagar said.

Dar was the second civilian to have been killed on Saturday. Hours before he was shot at, terrorists opened fire at Majid Ahmad, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar at Karan Nagar, leaving him critically injured. He was also taken to SMHS hospital where he succumbed to injuries, news agency PTI reported.

A police spokesperson said Dar had sustained critical injuries in his abdomen.

“Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of the law. An investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,” the spokesman said, seeking anonymity.

Drugs worth ₹25-cr seized at LoC

Meanwhile, the Indian Army recovered 25-30 kg of drug-like substance worth ₹25 crore in packages with Pakistani markings from near the Line of Control in Uri sector in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

“Contraband, most likely drugs, were dropped by drug peddlers who ran away after seeing the troops. The recoveries have been handed over to police. Legal proceedings have been initiated,” Baramulla senior superintendent of police Rayees Mohammad Bhat said.

“As per the current black market evaluation, the total value is coming to around ₹20-25 crores,” the SSP added.