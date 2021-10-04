Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Man shot by terrorists in Srinagar succumbs
india news

Man shot by terrorists in Srinagar succumbs

Updated on Oct 04, 2021 12:38 AM IST
Security personnel preparing for a search operation after a civilian was killed in a shopping complex allegedly by terrorists in Karan Nagar, in Srinagar, Saturday. (PTI)
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

A civilian, who was shot at by terrorists in Srinagar on Saturday, succumbed to injuries, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Sunday.

Mohammad Shafi Dar was injured after terrorists opened fire at him, at SD Colony Batamaloo area, on Saturday. The resident of Batamaloo area was rushed to SMHS hospital where he succumbed to injuries at night, police said.

“His funeral has also concluded,” a police official in Srinagar said.

Dar was the second civilian to have been killed on Saturday. Hours before he was shot at, terrorists opened fire at Majid Ahmad, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar at Karan Nagar, leaving him critically injured. He was also taken to SMHS hospital where he succumbed to injuries, news agency PTI reported.

A police spokesperson said Dar had sustained critical injuries in his abdomen.

“Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of the law. An investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,” the spokesman said, seeking anonymity.

Drugs worth 25-cr seized at LoC

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the Indian Army recovered 25-30 kg of drug-like substance worth 25 crore in packages with Pakistani markings from near the Line of Control in Uri sector in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

“Contraband, most likely drugs, were dropped by drug peddlers who ran away after seeing the troops. The recoveries have been handed over to police. Legal proceedings have been initiated,” Baramulla senior superintendent of police Rayees Mohammad Bhat said.

“As per the current black market evaluation, the total value is coming to around 20-25 crores,” the SSP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Going after small fish,’ Congress accuses NCB of ignoring heroin haul from Mundra

Congress shows willingness to enter into ‘like-minded’ alliances in Goa ahead of polls

Differing strategies for Andhra Pradesh bypoll widen BJP-Jana Sena fissures

Mass outreach key in building Stalin as a ‘people’s leader’
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP