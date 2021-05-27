Man shot dead in Jafrabad, hunt on for suspects

A 45-year-old man died and his friend was injured after being shot at in north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad on Tuesday evening, the police said.

Two to three men on a motorcycle fired at them while they were at a shop in the neighbourhood, they said.

Qasim Hassan, a resident of Chauhan Bangar in Jafrabad, got multiple bullet wounds, and died before he could be admitted to a hospital, the north-east Delhi district police said.

Hassan’s friend, Soni, is undergoing treatment for bullet wounds. There is still no clarity on his condition, said the police.

The police added that investigators are exploring multiple angles to ascertain the motive of the crime and the identity of the perpetrators. However, no breakthrough was made until Wednesday evening, they said.

The police have picked up some suspects for questioning, but no arrests were made until evening.

Hassan lived with his family in Chauhan Bangar and had taken up garments embroidery work at the shop.

The incident took place around 6.30pm on Tuesday when Hassan and his friend Soni were at the shop.

A case of murder has been registered at the Jafrabad police station, and a hunt for the suspects is underway, the police said.