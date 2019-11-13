Man sold 13-yr-old daughter for Rs 7 lakh; she is found, is 4 months pregnant

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:41 IST

A man in Rajasthan’s Barmer district sold his 13-year-old daughter for Rs 7 lakh, police said after recovering her from Hyderabad on Monday.

Police arrested two people on the charges of kidnapping her. The father and two others were arrested in June when she went missing and are in jail, police added.

“We recovered the girl with two accused. We brought her to Barmer on Tuesday. She has been given to her mother. We will produce her in the high court on November 15,” said Barmer superintendent of police Sharad Choudhary.

Siwana police station SHO Daud Khan said the girl is four months pregnant.

On June 30, a man registered a case of kidnapping and extortion when his niece went missing.

In his FIR, he said on June 22, a middleman identified as Gopa Ram Mali told his brother, the girl’s father, that he had fixed the girl’s wedding in a reputed family.

The uncle said his brother took his daughter to Siwana for a proposed meeting with the groom’s family but when he returned, she was not with him. He said he had dropped her to her maternal uncle’s house.

On June 26, the family found that the girl was not at the maternal uncle’s house. The father then said some people kidnapped her after which the family registered an FIR.

Police said Mali, Sanwla Ram Daspa (to whom the girl was sold) and girl’s father were arrested in July first week on the charges of selling and buying the girl for Rs 7 lakh. They were later sent to jail.

Meanwhile, when police failed to trace the girl, the uncle filed a habeas corpus petition in Rajasthan high court. The next date of hearing in the case is November 15.

The Siwana SHO said Daspa’s son was an accused in the case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.