Man strangled to death by friend over 500 dispute in south Delhi; accused held

A 35-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by his friend following an argument over ₹500 while consuming alcohol in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, police said on Monday.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the body of a man lying in the vacant field.(File Image/PTI)

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The accused was found sitting beside the victim's body in an inebriated state and was arrested from the spot, they said.

According to the police, the incident came to light late Saturday night after a PCR call was received regarding a murder in Fatehpur Beri.

The caller informed the police that two men were drinking in an open ground when an argument broke out between them, following which one of them allegedly strangled the other.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the body of a man lying in the vacant field with a white 'gamcha' (thin towel) tied around his neck, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Arvind, 35.

The police also found the accused, identified as Manoj Kumar, 25, in an intoxicated condition at the scene, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} A witness, Roshan, told the police that he had seen the two men quarrelling shortly before the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A witness, Roshan, told the police that he had seen the two men quarrelling shortly before the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During investigation, the police found that Manoj had allegedly given Arvind ₹500 for a work assignment. However, Arvind neither completed the work nor returned the money, which became the trigger for the argument, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During investigation, the police found that Manoj had allegedly given Arvind ₹500 for a work assignment. However, Arvind neither completed the work nor returned the money, which became the trigger for the argument, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The dispute escalated while the two were drinking, and Manoj allegedly used a 'gamcha' to strangle Arvind to death, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dispute escalated while the two were drinking, and Manoj allegedly used a 'gamcha' to strangle Arvind to death, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Crime and forensic science laboratory teams were called to the spot to collect evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crime and forensic science laboratory teams were called to the spot to collect evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During questioning, Manoj, a labourer by profession, allegedly confessed to the murder, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, Manoj, a labourer by profession, allegedly confessed to the murder, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while the accused has been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while the accused has been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further investigation is underway, the police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation is underway, the police added. {{/usCountry}}

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