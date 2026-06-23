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Man strangled to death by friend over 500 dispute in south Delhi; accused held

The accused was found sitting beside the victim's body in an inebriated state and was arrested from the spot, they said.

Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 03:49 am IST
PTI |
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A 35-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by his friend following an argument over 500 while consuming alcohol in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, police said on Monday.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the body of a man lying in the vacant field.(File Image/PTI)

The accused was found sitting beside the victim's body in an inebriated state and was arrested from the spot, they said.

According to the police, the incident came to light late Saturday night after a PCR call was received regarding a murder in Fatehpur Beri.

The caller informed the police that two men were drinking in an open ground when an argument broke out between them, following which one of them allegedly strangled the other.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the body of a man lying in the vacant field with a white 'gamcha' (thin towel) tied around his neck, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Arvind, 35.

The police also found the accused, identified as Manoj Kumar, 25, in an intoxicated condition at the scene, officials said.

 
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