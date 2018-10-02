Man suspected of strangulating wife, leaving body in parked car in Bhubaneswar

Police on Monday recovered the body of a woman from a damaged car parked at Sriram Nagar area in Odisha capital.

Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said the police have identified the deceased as Tanuja Aich of Mangalpur in Jajpur district.

Investigation revealed that Tanuja and her husband Sangram Aich used to quarrel. They have appeared before the police several times in the past, police said.

A relative of deceased woman alleged that Sangram killed Tanuja, whose body was recovered from the damaged car, the DCP said.

After allegedly strangulating the woman inside the vehicle, Sangram had hit the vehicle to give the impression that she died in an accident, the police said.

The woman’s husband was absconding, the DCP said, adding that he will soon be arrested.

Some local people in the morning had found an unidentified woman lying near the driver’s seat inside the car and informed the police.

The body has been sent to the Capital Hospital for post-mortem examination, the police added.

