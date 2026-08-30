Man throws acid on ex-fiancee, her sister after wedding called off in Uttar Pradesh

Hapur (UP): A man allegedly threw acid on his former fiancée and her sister after his marriage was called off, leaving both the women seriously injured, police said on Sunday.

Personnel from the Simbhawali police station reached the spot and took the accused into custody. (Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)

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The accused, identified as Harsh Bhati, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony in Hapur, was held by the victims' family members and handed over to police, they said.

According to the father of the victims, his daughter's marriage had been fixed with Bhati. However, the family later called off the alliance after learning that he was allegedly addicted to drugs.

The family alleged in its complaint that Bhati reached the young woman's house on Saturday night carrying acid. As soon as the door was opened, he allegedly threw acid at his former fiancée. When her sister tried to intervene, he allegedly threw acid on her as well.

Hearing their screams, family members caught Bhati while he was trying to flee, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Personnel from the Simbhawali police station reached the spot and took him into custody. The two sisters were admitted to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Personnel from the Simbhawali police station reached the spot and took him into custody. The two sisters were admitted to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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Circle Officer Rahul Yadav said a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by the victims' family and the accused is being questioned.