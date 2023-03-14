WATCH | Man throws currency notes on Gurugram road to recreate 'Farzi' scene

A bizarre incident occurred in Gurugram where a man, trying to recreate a scene from a web series, threw currency notes from the trunk of his running car. Police said that a case has been registered in the matter under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Man throwing currency notes from his running car in Gurugram.

In the video, a man, with his face covered, can be seen throwing currency notes from a white Baleno, in an attempt to re-create the scene from a web-series titled 'Farzi'. The web series, streaming on Amazon Prime, features Shahid Kapoor who has played the role of a brilliant small-time artist artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job.

Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF Gurugram, said that the police came to know about the incident through the viral video on social media. He said the duo tried to re-enact a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf course road.

The main accused has been identified.

"Police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf course road. Police filed a case under various sections of IPC. Main accused identified," ANI quoted Kaushik as saying.

