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Man wearing ‘Modi mask’ tries burglary in Rajasthan, his failed attempt caught on camera

CCTV footage showed the man trying to break the lock of a mobile shop using an iron rod while wearing a mask commonly seen at political rallies.

Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 06:54 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A man wearing a mask resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly attempted a burglary at a mobile phone shop in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district. His attempt failed, but not before the whole act was recorded on camera.

CCTV footage showed the man trying to break the lock of a mobile shop using an iron rod while wearing a mask commonly seen at political rallies featuring the prime minister's face.(X Video grab/ Desi Esco)

The burglar wearing the Modi mask was caught on CCTV allegedly attempting to break into the mobile phone shop. The incident occurred on Sunday night in the Kareda police station area of Bhilwara.

CCTV footage showed the man trying to break the lock of a mobile shop using an iron rod while wearing a mask commonly seen at political rallies featuring the prime minister's face.

The SHO also mentioned that a mobile shop located around 800 metres from the site of the attempted break-in was burgled on the same night. However, the police have not yet determined if the man in the CCTV footage was involved in that theft.

"There is no CCTV footage available from the shop where the theft took place. Therefore, it is not yet clear whether the same person was involved in that incident," the SHO said.

Police said efforts to identify and trace the suspect are going on.

 
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HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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