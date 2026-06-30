Man wearing ‘Modi mask’ tries burglary in Rajasthan, his failed attempt caught on camera

A man wearing a mask resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly attempted a burglary at a mobile phone shop in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district. His attempt failed, but not before the whole act was recorded on camera.

CCTV footage showed the man trying to break the lock of a mobile shop using an iron rod while wearing a mask commonly seen at political rallies featuring the prime minister's face.(X Video grab/ Desi Esco)

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The burglar wearing the Modi mask was caught on CCTV allegedly attempting to break into the mobile phone shop. The incident occurred on Sunday night in the Kareda police station area of Bhilwara.

CCTV footage showed the man trying to break the lock of a mobile shop using an iron rod while wearing a mask commonly seen at political rallies featuring the prime minister's face.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police officials quoted in a PTI report, the accused was unable to break the lock and left the spot after a few attempts. The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed near the shop. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police officials quoted in a PTI report, the accused was unable to break the lock and left the spot after a few attempts. The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed near the shop. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kareda Station House Officer Puran Mal Meena told PTI that the suspect had covered his face with a Narendra Modi mask during the attempted theft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kareda Station House Officer Puran Mal Meena told PTI that the suspect had covered his face with a Narendra Modi mask during the attempted theft. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The person seen attempting the theft was wearing a mask bearing the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, in footage captured from other CCTV cameras in the area, his face is visible, and efforts are being made to identify him," Meena told PTI. Recce in the day? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The person seen attempting the theft was wearing a mask bearing the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, in footage captured from other CCTV cameras in the area, his face is visible, and efforts are being made to identify him," Meena told PTI. Recce in the day? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police officials noted that the same person was seen moving around the locality during the day without the Narendra Modi mask and in the same clothing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials noted that the same person was seen moving around the locality during the day without the Narendra Modi mask and in the same clothing. {{/usCountry}}

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The SHO also mentioned that a mobile shop located around 800 metres from the site of the attempted break-in was burgled on the same night. However, the police have not yet determined if the man in the CCTV footage was involved in that theft.

"There is no CCTV footage available from the shop where the theft took place. Therefore, it is not yet clear whether the same person was involved in that incident," the SHO said.

Police said efforts to identify and trace the suspect are going on.

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