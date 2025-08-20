Search
Man who attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was a dog lover, upset by SC's recent order

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 12:22 pm IST

Rajesh Sakriya’s mother, Bhanu, told reporters that his anger over the ruling may have driven him to travel to Delhi and confront chief minister Rekha Gupta.

The man who attacked Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing on Wednesday has been identified as Rajesh Sakriya, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot in Gujarat. His family claims he is a passionate dog lover who was disturbed by the Supreme Court’s recent order directing stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be rounded up and shifted to shelters.

Rekha Gupta was assaulted by Rajesh on Wendesday morning during a public event
Sakriya’s mother, Bhanu, told reporters that his anger over the ruling may have driven him to travel to Delhi and confront the Chief Minister.

“My son loves dogs. He was angry after the Supreme Court’s order against stray dogs. And left for Delhi soon after. We don’t know anything else,” she was quoted as saying by NDTV.

During the Jan Sunwai programme at the CM’s Civil Lines camp office, Sakriya allegedly handed over some papers to Gupta before suddenly grabbing her hand and attempting to pull her. A brief commotion followed before security personnel and the public subdued him.

While Gupta escaped without major injury, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said she was “shaken” but safe. He denied reports that the CM was slapped or hit, saying the incident appeared to be a scuffle after the man tried to pull her.

Though some accounts suggest Sakriya also wanted to seek the CM’s help for a relative who had been arrested, his family insists his primary motivation was his anger over the treatment of stray dogs.

The incident has sparked condemnation across party lines. Former Delhi chief minister Atishi called the attack “unacceptable” and urged strict action, while Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said: “She worries about Delhi. This is distressing for her detractors. I condemn the attack in the strongest words.”

Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh visited the spot and confirmed that Sakriya is being interrogated. An official statement from the police is expected soon.

