Man who claims to be Sushant Singh Rajput's fan arrested for threatening Aaditya Thackeray

The cyber cell of the Mumbai crime branch has arrested a man on the charges of issuing threatening messages to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, news agency ANI reported. The man, Jaisingh Rajput, claims to be a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to reports, Jaisingh called the minister on December 8 and as the minister did not receive the call, he left a message. The arrest was made from Bengaluru.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said the threat might be connected to the organisations that killed Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare. “The manner in which Aaditya Thackeray received a threat letter, we suspect if it's connected to the organisations that murdered (Narendra) Dabholkar and (Govind) Pansare. I too have received such threats. We've written for an investigation into it. I think it is a serious matter. After losing power, some organisations are behaving in this manner. Home Department will probe it and find out who is behind it. They will be nabbed and punished,” the minister said to ANI.

The CBI has been probing the death of the Bollywood actor who was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his residence in Bandra on June 14, 2020. There has been no headway in the case so far and the central agency, in the past, issued statements clarifying that the investigation is not over and the agency is probing the death case from all angles.

The investigation will take some more time as the CBI last month approached the United States through a formal channel, seeking assistance in retrieving deleted data of the late actor's social media account. “We don’t want to leave any loose ends before we finalise the case. We want to know if there are any particular deleted chats or posts which could be useful in the case," an officer told HT.

Apart from CBI, two other central agencies, ED and the NCB are probing the money laundering and the drugs angle pertaining to the case.

In the initial investigation, the Mumbai Police ruled out any foul play in the actor's death. The medical board of AIIMS also said the actor died of suicide.

In connection with the drug-related case, the special NDPS court has recently denied bail to Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani. The court said photographs and videos recovered by the NCB show that Pithani was passing contraband material to Sushant.