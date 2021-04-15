Man who strayed from Pak occupied Kashmir, repatriated by Indian Army

The Indian Army on Thursday repatriated a man from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), who had strayed into Indian territory on Sunday.

“On humanitarian grounds we repatriated a civilian from PoK. He had strayed into Indian territory on April 11, said Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

“On Thursday, at about 11.55 am, Ghulam Qadir, son of Mohammad Din, a resident of village Ghim in Nikial in Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir was repatriated to PoJK. We handed him to the counterparts via Chakan da Bagh crossing point on the LoC (Line of Control) in Poonch district,” he added.

The individual was a woodcutter who strayed into the Indian territory in BG sector in Jammu division’s Poonch district on April 11. Nothing incriminating was recovered from him, said the spokesperson.

There has been peace along the 744 km long LoC and 200 km long international border since India and Pakistan renewed their ceasefire agreement of November 2003 on February 25 this year.