Man who tried to sneak into Mamata Banerjee’s residence sent to police custody

The man arrested on Sunday for allegedly sneaking into Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in the Kalighat area of south Kolkata has been identified as Habibur Rehman, 31, a resident of Narayanpur in the Hasnabad area of North 24 Parganas district, the police told a city court on Monday.

Rehman was remanded in police custody till July 11 by the Alipore court.

The police told the court that Rehman sneaked inside the premises sometime around 1:20 am on Sunday and was spotted by security personnel in the morning when he was hiding behind a car used in the chief minister’s convoy.

The police told the court that Rehman tried to escape but was overpowered. He has to be questioned so that his motive can be ascertained.

The chief minister is provided with Z-plus category security cover.

The top brass of the state and Kolkata police held a meeting on Monday to review the security breach.

Though Rehman was unarmed it is not clear whether he was sent by someone on a reconnaissance mission, police officials aware of the probe said.

No official commented on the incident.

It is suspected that the man scaled a wall on the western side of the premises which is located adjacent to the old canal of the Ganga popularly known as the Tolly’s Canal.

“Security personnel are posted round the clock even on the other side of the canal. It is being probed why nobody spotted the man,” an officer said on Sunday on condition of anonymity.

Police commissioner Vineet Goyal rushed to the chief minister’s home at Harish Chatterjee Street on Sunday morning.

The Kolkata Police issued a statement on Sunday night saying the man had a “mischievous intention.”

“Today an incident of security breach was reported at HCM West Bengal’s residence. One person somehow had sneaked into the HCM residence complex with mischievous intention. Later his presence was discovered by the security personnel and he was intercepted and handed over to Kalighat police station. CM Security and law enforcement agencies have taken serious cognisance of it. Further probe is underway. Immediate steps are being taken to further enhance security in and around HCM residence,” the statement said.

Reacting to the incident, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), said the security breach cannot be taken lightly.

“Those in charge of the chief minister’s security should face an investigation,” said CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took potshots at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief.

“I cannot understand why there is so much excitement over a man’s arrest. Should we assume that a lot of money is hidden inside the chief minister’s home and she is scared of thieves?” said BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

TMC Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy said the incident should not be taken lightly.

“This is a very serious matter and needs to be probed,” he said.